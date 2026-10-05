US Withdraws All Long-Range Bombers from UK Base Over New “Real-World” Threat

ABNA24 - The United States has moved all long-range bombers stationed at RAF Fairford in the UK back to their home bases following what a US official described as a new “real-world” threat, without providing further details.

The move is unusual, as the aircraft could instead have been relocated to another base in the region.

Meanwhile, British authorities are investigating an alleged plot targeting the base. On September 27, police arrested five British nationals aged between 23 and 25 on suspicion of terrorism and explosives offenses near Fairford. They were later released on bail after police confirmed that no explosives were found in three vans.

Fairford has been used to deploy US B-1 bombers involved in the war against Iran and serves as an operating location for US Global Strike Command, which oversees long-range strike operations.

CNN national security analyst Alex Plitsas said several dozen bombers may have been stationed there, describing the withdrawal of all the aircraft as unusual and indicative of the seriousness attributed to the threat.

The arrests drew criticism from US President Donald Trump, who said he “wouldn’t have done that.” A 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national was also arrested on Thursday in connection with the alleged plot.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham subsequently said there were “strong indications” of Iranian involvement, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the alleged plot involved “the hands of a foreign actor,” without providing further details.

However, Iran has denied any involvement in the incident, dismissing the accusations as baseless.

Tehran also summoned the British ambassador, with Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi urging London to reconsider what he described as its “inappropriate approach” toward Tehran.



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