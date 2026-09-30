London Muslim Volunteers Provide Religious Support Packages to Hospitalized Patients

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The packages include an English translation of the Holy Quran, a collection of prayers, prayer mats, prayer beads and unbreakable containers for performing ablution.

The initiative was launched by the Muslim Life Experiences Network (MLXN), a volunteer-led organization. Its co-founder, Sarah Al-Shammari, highlighted the difficulties faced by some Muslim patients, saying that some have at times been forced to use milk cartons to perform ablution.

According to Al-Shammari, the donated packages can help preserve patients’ dignity during treatment while enabling them to observe their religious practices.

Al-Shammari, who previously worked in a mental health hospital, said the idea for the initiative emerged after she observed the activities of secular support groups and Christian volunteers in hospitals, while Muslim patients did not have comparable support tailored to their religious needs. She said the significant number of Muslims receiving care in mental health facilities further underscored the need to address these needs.

MLXN volunteers also include people with personal experience of mental illness and treatment. After completing training, they work as peer supporters, engaging with patients and offering support based on their own experiences.

One peer supporter, identified as Aya, emphasized the importance of faith in Muslim identity. She said that during her illness, she had felt the need to speak with someone who understood Islamic teachings and could provide spiritual support.

Volunteers involved in the initiative visit hospitals to speak with Muslim patients, seeking to reduce feelings of isolation and neglect during treatment and help create a more supportive environment.

The organizers stress that the initiative is not a substitute for medical treatment. Rather, they say, religious and peer support can complement the specialist medical care provided by healthcare professionals by helping strengthen patients’ morale and spiritual well-being.