ABNA24 - An Iraqi anti-terror resistance group has vowed to shoot down any “hostile” aircraft violating Iraqi airspace after the September 30 deadline for termination of the US-led coalition’s military mission in Iraq and the full withdrawal of its forces.

“The victorious Islamic Resistance will monitor Iraqi airspace to ensure hostile aircraft don’t violate it. We will warn at first, and then we will shoot them down,” Abu Mujahid Assaf, a senior security official with Kata’ib Hezbollah, said in a statement on Monday night.

He described September 30 as a milestone for Iraqi sovereignty, stating that Iraqis would celebrate the departure of US-led forces.

Assaf also vowed to bring down the government of Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi if it does not resist US sanctions on Iranian airlines and does not resume normal air traffic between the two Muslim neighboring countries after October 1.

“Let Mr. Zaidi and those behind him know: any government that does not work for the benefit of the people will be overthrown by all means,” he said.

Iraq suspended commercial flights to and from Iran on Friday after US sanctions targeting Iranian airlines and companies providing services to them disrupted operations at Iraqi airports.

Ground service handling companies said they would comply with US measures for fear of secondary sanctions.

Assaf further warned Zaidi that his government could face challenges if it continues cooperation with the United States.

He asserted that the Baghdad government is operating according to a political plan devised by unnamed allies, and said his resistance group was prepared to move from activity “behind closed doors” to open resistance.

“The people know who is hiding behind government decisions,” he said.

He warned Zaidi and the political forces supporting his government that Kata’ib Hezbollah would seek to bring the government down “by all means” if Baghdad failed to take a position against the aerial blockade on Iran.

Assaf also warned that if restrictions on Iranian airlines remain in place after October 1, the response could extend to attempts to close border crossings belonging to countries participating in the siege of the Iranian nation.



/129