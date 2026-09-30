Opening of Sayyida Zahraa Mosque in Tanzania by Imam Hussain Shrine-Affiliated Foundation

ABNA24 - Warith al-Anbiyaa Foundation, affiliated with the Religious Affairs Department at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, has inaugurated the Sayyida Zahraa (pbuh) Mosque in the Kigoma region of the Republic of Tanzania, creating a house of worship and cultural beacon to serve the local community and reinforce religious and social values.

In a statement obtained by the (Official Website), the foundation noted that the construction of this mosque aims to serve as a beacon of worship and a gathering place for local residents to perform prayers, commemorate religious rites, and strengthen moral and religious values. It will play a pivotal role in offering religious, educational, and cultural programs, thereby contributing to the service of the local community and nurturing future generations on noble principles and values.

It explained that the opening ceremony was attended by a large crowd of local residents, who expressed their profound joy and gratitude for the completion of this blessed landmark, praising the generous support and ongoing care provided by those involved in carrying out this project.

The statement indicated that attendees expressed their thanks and appreciation to the General Secretariat of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine and all those in charge of the project, conveying their pride in this contribution whose impact will endure in the lives of the local population and future generations.

This project falls within the vision of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine and its direct sponsorship of religious and humanitarian initiatives across various countries worldwide, stemming from its dedication to spreading the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and extending spiritual and intellectual support to Muslim communities globally.



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