Sayyed Al-Houthi Condemns US, Israel and Saudi Arabia on 10th Anniversary of Sana’a Massacre

ABNA24 - The secretary-general of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement said the Israeli regime, the United States and other supporters of the regime are among the most prominent examples of defiant, criminal, oppressive and tyrannical enemies in the modern era.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, secretary-general of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, addressed the latest developments in Yemen and the region in a speech marking the 10th anniversary of the mass killing known as the “Great Hall crime,” when a Saudi military airstrike targeted a funeral ceremony in Sana’a, killing and injuring dozens of people.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the enemies are becoming increasingly defiant, criminal, oppressive and tyrannical. In our time, he said, the Zionist enemy, the United States and other supporters of the Israeli regime are among the most prominent examples of such criminality. He added that the Saudi aggressors are also among the most prominent examples of the most intransigent enemies in the modern era, particularly in the Arab and Islamic world.

He added that the Saudi regime presents itself as the standard-bearer of Islam and has placed the declaration of monotheism on its national flag, yet the sword depicted on that flag has been drawn only against our people. The sword on Saudi Arabia’s flag has never been wielded against the enemies of our people, nor has the regime taken a stand against them even once. When, he asked, have the Saudi aggressors ever taken even a single military position against the United States and Israel?

Al-Houthi noted that, with US involvement, the Saudi enemy deliberately continues to commit the most heinous crimes, to the point that hardly a day passes without a reminder of a crime against our beloved people. He said it was important to circulate documented images of these crimes among Muslim communities and through various media outlets.

The Saudi enemy, he added, has been exposed before peoples around the world by its crimes, revealing the criminal nature for which it is known and on the basis of which it operates. Saudi crimes have exposed the slogans proclaimed by the regime, which has become accustomed to committing crimes and shedding the blood of innocent people.



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