Narrative of Pentagon Archival Document: Future of Middle East in Hands of Region's People; Shias Equal Partners

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The official and specialized publication of the United States Army (Professional Journal of the United States Army), in its 2007 issue, in an analytical article by retired Colonel Richard Everett, initially examined the book "The Shia Revival" by Vali Nasr.

This analysis, published in one of the most prestigious American military publications, evaluated the historical, religious, and geopolitical dimensions of the renewed authority of the Shia world.

Karbala; The Turning Point in the Transformation of Shias into a Massive Religious Force

In this analytical report, reviewing the historical roots of the difference between Sunnis and Shias, it is emphasized that with the martyrdom of Imam Husayn (a.s.), the son of Ali ibn Abi Talib (a.s.), in Karbala (680 AD), the Shia current transformed from a separate political position into a massive and identity-building religious force in the Islamic world.

The author of the article in the US Army publication states that the event of Karbala formed the manifestation of martyrdom, the religious day of Ashura, and the enduring Shia identity.

The Role of European Governments in the Historical Marginalization of Shias

Another part of this press assessment criticizes the role of colonial powers. The text of the US Army publication states that European governments in past centuries, by supporting the status quo and the ruling governments, helped maintain political and economic domination over Shias.

This European approach not only paved the way for the historical marginalization of Shias and their being considered "second-class citizens," but also inadvertently fueled the growth of extremist currents in the second half of the 20th century.

The End of Isolation and the Demand for Equal Rights in the Region

This article, referring to the developments of recent decades, including the developments in Iran and Iraq, emphasizes that the Shia community of the Middle East has entered a new phase of "political resurrection and awakening."

According to this analysis, religious and cultural ties among Shias across the Middle East are strengthening, and Shia communities are no longer willing to accept a marginal position or the lack of equal religious and political rights.

Shias Are Equal Partners in the Future of the Middle East

Colonel Richard Everett, in the concluding part of his assessment in the US Army publication, reaches a strategic conclusion: "The future of the Middle East is not based on Western economic or political systems, but relies on reconciliation between the two great Islamic communities (Shia and Sunni)."

He explicitly emphasizes that regardless of America's actions, the future of the Middle East will be written by the people of the region themselves, and this future will certainly include Shias as equal partners in the Islamic world.

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