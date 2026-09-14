Malaysian PM: Islamic World Must Not Fall Behind AI, Modern Technologies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Prime Minister of Malaysia, in remarks at a conference of scholars and students in the city of Calicut, India, emphasizing the necessity of the Islamic world's active presence in the field of modern technologies, called for utilizing the capacities of artificial intelligence while preserving faith, moral values, and the scientific and intellectual heritage of Islam.

Anwar Ibrahim said, "The Islamic world cannot remain passive in the face of the accelerating pace of artificial intelligence and new technologies, because ignorance of these developments can make Muslim societies vulnerable to the influence and impact of others."

He considered learning and understanding artificial intelligence essential for Islamic societies, while emphasizing that technological progress should not be pursued separately from human and moral values, but should be guided within the framework of faith and ethical principles.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia also emphasized the necessity of maintaining the connection of new technologies with the scientific and intellectual heritage of Muslims and said the Islamic world should not ignore the Quran, the Sunnah, and the scientific works of Muslim thinkers on the path to achieving new knowledge and technologies.

Anwar Ibrahim went on to refer to the "Malaysia Madani" approach (the discourse of the Malaysian government's policymaking according to Anwar Ibrahim's idea and initiative, meaning building a civilized, ethical, humane society based on good governance) and said, "This approach is based on values such as humanity, respect, and coexistence among followers of different religions and ethnicities, and at the same time, it has its roots in Islamic beliefs and the ethical framework of Malaysian society."

**************

End/ 345E