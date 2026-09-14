Field Report on Zionist Regime's Ground Aggressions in Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Today's aggressions began with the entry of a Zionist regime patrol consisting of about eight vehicles into the Ras al-Hayadara area, on the outskirts of the village of Kudna in the southern suburbs of Quneitra. These forces dispersed among the houses.

Afterward, the occupying forces entered the village of Ain al-Nuriyeh in the northern suburbs of Quneitra, and Zionist soldiers patrolled residential neighborhoods.

According to Al-Mayadeen, these aggressions indicate the Zionist regime's attempt to impose a new reality. In the past, this regime entered with armored vehicles and heavy equipment, but now its infantry soldiers patrol among houses and neighborhoods. This change shows that the Zionist regime considers Syrian areas a "safe zone" for itself.

Field sources reported that the Zionist regime's infantry force entered the Juret al-Lawz area on the outskirts of the town of Beit Jinn in the western suburbs of Damascus. This indicates that the regime's ground patrols have reached the outskirts of the Syrian capital.

During these same aggressions, the Zionist regime's forces kidnapped a young man while he was herding sheep, near a United Nations base west of the town of Al-Rafid in the Quneitra suburbs.

Additionally, Syrian sources reported that the Zionist regime's forces shelled the outskirts of the town of Beit Jinn in the western suburbs of Damascus with seven artillery shells. This attack took place several hours after the ground aggressions in the same area.

According to Al-Mayadeen, these aggressions indicate the complicity of the authorities ruling Damascus and the silence of international institutions.

According to this report, the authorities ruling Damascus, instead of reacting to the Zionist regime's aggressions, are busy persecuting minorities under the pretext of maintaining security and stability.

The report adds, "International forces also in practice play a role like 'a witness who has seen nothing,' and this very matter has provided the ground for the expansion of the Zionist regime's domination over Syria."

**************

End/ 345E