IRGC Navy seizes second US unmanned underwater vehicle in Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced the seizure of a second unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), belonging to "the US terrorist military" in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC said its naval forces intercepted and successfully took into possession an advanced American UUV, as it was conducting espionage activities in the strategic waterway off the country's southern coast.

It said the coordinated and complex operation was carried out using indigenous intelligence capabilities and employing electronic warfare measures.

The statement further introduced the captured submarine as a Remus 600, describing it as an advanced intelligent unmanned underwater system, which has been handed over to specialists to retrieve and examine the information stored on it.

The IRGC firmly declared, once again, that the Strait of Hormuz was “closed” and that it would continue to respond to "dangerous activities and unauthorized passage through the waterway."

Earlier this month, the IRGC Navy had captured a sophisticated American underwater drone, Dive-LD, about 5.8 meters long, that was designed to independently carry out long missions in deep waters, and was delivered to the US Navy last year.

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