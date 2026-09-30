Iran’s SNSC Secretary Says Trump Is Caught Between Negotiation and War

“Trump is caught in a quagmire where he can neither negotiate nor fight,” Rezaei said during a Tuesday meeting in Tehran with Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister.

“Iran’s conditions have been conveyed to the United States, but Trump is unable to make a decision, and the United States, out of desperation, has resorted to an air siege in the military war,” he added.

Rezaei said the US and Israeli attack on Iran was “against all international laws,” referring to the unprovoked aggression which began on February 28.

Iran “powerfully defended itself,” Rezaei maintained, referring to the hundreds of drone and missile operations launched by Iranian armed forces against US and Israeli assets across the region since the start of the war.

The top security official's remarks came as Tehran awaits Washington’s official response to an Iranian seven-point proposal conveyed to the US through Qatari mediation.



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