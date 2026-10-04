Former Israeli PM warns Netanyahu may use war to postpone elections

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Barak, has condemned the regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for laying the groundwork for a new war ahead of Israel’s October 27 vote.

“[Netanyahu] is preparing the infrastructure to go to war in a way that would postpone the elections,” Barak said during an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday.

He further called for Netanyahu to be removed from office, declaring, “We must do everything to remove him from power on October 27, once and for all.”

Barak also launched a scathing personal attack on the Israeli prime minister, saying Netanyahu “lies as he breathes, as he eats French fries, and as he leaves a restaurant without paying.”

The former premier’s remarks came amid growing debate over Netanyahu’s warnings about “possible attacks” before the election and his consultations with senior security officials over new offensives on several fronts as the regime continues its aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

The upcoming election will be Israel’s first general vote since the October 7, 2023, genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded at least 174,000 others.

Netanyahu has also threatened retaliation against those found responsible for the September 30 incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

He said investigators were examining whether the person involved had acted on instructions from another party, claiming that “whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price.”

The incident has since become part of the election campaign, with Netanyahu’s opponents criticizing his handling of the case.

Meanwhile, a source close to the UAE government told Israeli daily Ynet that Netanyahu was exploiting the Flydubai incident for political purposes saying “the elections are managing the event, not logic.”

“We are going crazy over Israel’s behavior,” the source exclaimed, comparing Netanyahu’s conduct to “an arsonist who runs to start the fire and then runs to put it out.”

Former adviser Daniel Levy also said Netanyahu benefits from the Flydubai incident as he pushes other politically damaging issues out of the headlines.

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