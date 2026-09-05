Maariv: Israel on Brink of Collapse; 12-Point Plan for Rescue

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dan Perry, an Israeli analyst and writer who previously served as the AP's editor-in-chief for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, has painted a worrying picture of Israel's future in his op-ed in Maariv.

Referring to the decline in international standing, the consequences of wars, the weakness of domestic institutions, and political divisions, he described the current situation as a kind of "state of emergency" that, in his view, requires a comprehensive plan for "national rescue."

Perry warns that if Benjamin Netanyahu wins next month's elections, Israel will move toward a crisis whose dimensions can hardly be overstated. But even if Netanyahu loses, the next government will inherit a damaged country with weakened institutions and strained foreign relations. In his view, changing the prime minister alone is not enough, and the next government must pursue a set of immediate and structural reforms.

In the first of his proposals, the analyst calls for the formation of an official commission of inquiry into the October 7 events and the annulment of the judicial and legal changes supported by Netanyahu's coalition. He also emphasizes strengthening the independence of the judiciary and oversight bodies, and believes government officials must abide by court rulings like other citizens.

In the realm of foreign and security policy, Perry calls for accepting and implementing the Donald Trump plan for Gaza, ending what he calls "Jewish terrorism" in the West Bank, and halting settlement expansion beyond the security fence. Rebuilding regional strategy, strengthening relations with Egypt and Jordan, and improving relations with the Arab community within Israel are also on his list of proposals.

Another part of this program addresses domestic issues, from declaring a state of emergency in education and changing the system of economic incentives to implementing military or national service, revising exemptions related to ultra-Orthodox Jews, and turning the Negev and Galilee regions into new national projects. Perry also proposed amending the Basic Law so that someone facing serious corruption charges cannot be tasked with forming a government.

In his conclusion, Perry warns that the continuation of the current trend could lead Israel toward further isolation, economic weakening, and reduced access to global markets. He believes that ultra-Orthodox population growth without fundamental reforms, the continuation of the conflict with Palestinians, and the erosion of foreign relations will create a series of interconnected crises, and even raises the possibility that Israel, without reforms, could face an existential crisis by 2048, its 100th anniversary.

Overall, the perspective presented by Dan Perry, the former AP editor-in-chief for Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, portrays a multi-layered crisis that will not be solved merely by changing a government or prime minister. In his view, the next government must simultaneously address the rebuilding of domestic institutions, social structural reform, regional de-escalation, and the repair of Israel's relations with the world; otherwise, the current erosive process could have consequences deeper than a typical political crisis.

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