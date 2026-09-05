From Parliament to the Husseiniya; Is Anything Left for the People of Bahrain to Choose?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahrain's political structure has for years administered a significant portion of key positions in the country based on appointment, from ministers and government officials to members of the Shura Council. However, critics believe the issue becomes more serious when the logic of appointment and government oversight extends beyond the formal structure of the state to institutions that have traditionally been run based on the participation and choice of community members.

One of the first areas of discussion is Bahrain's electoral structure. Although parliamentary representatives are elected, the restrictions on the activities of some political currents, the dissolution of a number of political associations, and the regulations governing elections have, from the critics' perspective, limited the scope of real options available to voters. On this basis, the main question is not merely the holding of elections, but the extent of real freedom and competition in this process.

This trend has also emerged at the local level with the issue of electing "mukhtars," a position that in many Arab communities plays the role of intermediary between neighborhood residents and the administrative structure. Placing this mechanism under formal oversight, from the critics' perspective, could mean an increased government presence in various levels of social organization, even in matters that were previously more local and popular in nature.

Charitable associations are another area of contention. The increased oversight of official bodies over the formation of boards of directors and the qualification of candidates has raised the question of how much authority members of these associations have in choosing their managers. Critics say if the scope of eligible candidates is determined by government bodies before elections are held, the role of members' votes will effectively be limited to choosing among pre-approved candidates.

Sensitivities increase further when this trend reaches Shia religious and social institutions. In Bahrain, "ma'tam" refers to centers for holding mourning ceremonies and Shia religious rituals, especially for Imam Husayn (a.s.), and many of these centers, in addition to religious activities, also have social and cultural functions. For this reason, any increase in official oversight over how they are managed could have broader social repercussions.

Decisions related to the regulation of the management of these centers, as well as matters related to endowments, are seen by critics as part of a trend in which the government has sought to increase its administrative presence in religious institutions. This issue, alongside policies concerning imams and muezzins, has also highlighted debates about the limits of the independence of religious institutions.

Of course, a distinction must be made between "legal oversight" and "political control." Governments have the right to supervise the activities of associations and public institutions regarding financial, administrative, transparency, and legal enforcement matters. The issue becomes contentious when this oversight leads to the designation of individuals, the restriction of society's choices, or direct interference in the internal structure of social and religious institutions.

Overall, what makes these developments a significant political issue is not a single appointment or administrative decision, but the accumulation of a series of policies, from the Shura Council and elections to civil associations, local structures, and religious centers. Critics ask: if the scope of people's choice in each of these areas is gradually limited, how much of the public sphere will ultimately remain for society's independent decision-making?

From this perspective, the "appointment syndrome" debate is less about the appointment of a few officials and more about a fundamental question concerning the relationship between government and society in Bahrain: can social and religious institutions still be run based on the choice and participation of their members, or is the scope of this authority increasingly being placed under the umbrella of government oversight and decision-making?

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