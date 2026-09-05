As Long as Occupation Exists, Resistance Will Remain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Rakan Nasser al-Din, the Lebanese Minister of Health, in an interview with Al-Manar network, emphasized this equation that as long as occupation exists, resistance will also remain, and stressed the necessity of formulating a national security strategy that utilizes the capabilities of resistance.

The Lebanese Minister of Health noted that in one of the cabinet meetings, he had protested against a request made to the Lebanese army to withdraw from areas in the south and change its position.

He emphasized support for the expansion of state sovereignty that is truly capable of protecting citizens against the aggressions of the Zionist regime.

Nasser al-Din also added that during one of the government sessions, he directly addressed the President and asked: "How can one go to the negotiating table without having leverage to support Lebanon's position?"

The Lebanese minister emphasized that the current conditions have imposed the examination of highly sensitive and critical issues on the government's agenda.

He emphasized that the position of the ministers from the two national currents in the cabinet meetings is strong and effective, stating that they are not merely passive spectators regarding the issues raised.

Nasser al-Din stated that responsible and wise conduct in the government is aimed at preventing the incitement of the streets and fueling discord in the country.

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