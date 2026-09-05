From Meeting with Israeli Army Spokesperson to Appearing on Sky News; Controversy Over Bahraini Media Figure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): "Mar'at al-Bahrain," in a report sharply criticizing the performance of Ahdiya Ahmed, highlighted her presence in media outlets affiliated with currents aligned with the policies of Bahrain and the UAE, and claimed that in recent years she has become one of the media figures supporting Manama's official policies.

Referring to Ahmed's professional background, the media outlet spoke of her tenure as president of the Bahraini Journalists Association and the disagreements created in the country's media space, and claimed that her media activity has continued with the support of political circles.

The report also addressed Ahdiya Ahmed's appearances on Sky News Arabia and claimed that the main focus of her recent positions has been attacking Iran and defending Bahrain's regional policy.

The outlet assessed this approach within the framework of Bahrain's official rapprochement with the United States and Israel, and believes that the selection of such figures for frequent media appearances is aimed more at reinforcing a specific political narrative than at providing in-depth political analysis.

Another part of the report is dedicated to a video from the period of Bahrain-Israel normalization, in which, according to the outlet, Ahdiya Ahmed is seen alongside Avichai Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army.

According to this report, Ahmed praised Adraee in this meeting for supporting women's presence in the Israeli army and presented him with a commemorative shield from Bahrain.

Adraee also praised Ahmed's presence in the occupied territories and her media activity.

Citing these images and positions, "Mar'at al-Bahrain" claimed that Ahdiya Ahmed's media presence is part of an effort to highlight a narrative in which Iran is portrayed as the main threat, and Iran's missile attacks on Bahrain are emphasized, while the role and presence of American forces in the region receive less attention.

The outlet also claimed that the meeting with Adraee is a symbol of the discursive alignment between this media figure and pro-Israel currents.

In conclusion, Mar'at al-Bahrain emphasized that the issue should not be limited merely to a media personality, but should be examined within the framework of Bahrain's official policy and efforts to represent this policy through the media.

The outlet claimed that Manama, by controlling media platforms, can highlight certain figures, but it cannot change the perspective and public memory of the Bahraini people, and stressed that the positions of one individual cannot be considered the position of the entire Bahraini society.

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