Australian Shia Council Protests Presence of Israeli Military Personnel in Sydney

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Australian Shia Council expressed grave concern over reports of the entry of current and former Israeli army soldiers into Australia to participate in the Sydney Marathon, and protested against the description of this group as a so-called peace delegation. Citing the findings of the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry regarding the commission of genocidal acts by the forces of the Zionist regime's army, this body called on the Australian government to take action against these individuals.

Simultaneously with calls from activists such as Chris Sidoti, a member of the UN Inquiry Committee, to investigate war crimes committed by the Israeli army in Gaza, the council emphasized that the Australian government must fulfill its legal responsibility regarding the presence of these military personnel on its soil to uphold the Genocide Convention.

The text of the Australian Shia Council's statement is as follows:

The Australian Shia Council expresses its grave concern over reports of the entry of current and former Israeli army soldiers into Australia to participate in the Sydney Marathon. The fact that this group has been described as a "peace delegation" is particularly concerning!

We note that recently the United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry has found that Israeli officials and security forces have committed four of the five acts defined in the Genocide Convention. Another report has detailed the deliberate targeting and killing of Palestinian children and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

Australian activist Chris Sidoti has called for the inspection of Israeli military personnel who have served in Gaza on charges of war crimes. We call on the Australian government to take exactly this action to ensure that it remains committed to its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

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