UN: No Safe Place in Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The UN Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territories stated in a report, "Despite nearly a year having passed since the ceasefire agreement, there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip, and no one is safe in this area."

The report documented the martyrdom of 24 Palestinians, including four children and one woman, as a result of the Zionist regime's aggression over five days between late August and September 1, stating that 21 of them were martyred in airstrikes.

The UN Human Rights Office stated, "Israel's claim of targeting what it calls 'legitimate targets' does not exempt it from its obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly the principle of protecting civilians and taking all possible precautions to prevent harming them."

The report added that the continuation of Tel Aviv's actions, along with operations carried out by "proxy militias," has caused severe harm to civilians and exacerbated insecurity in the Gaza Strip.

According to this report, the above statements highlight the UN's repeated warnings about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the ongoing risks faced by civilians amid widespread destruction, the shortage of basic necessities, and restrictions on humanitarian access.

Early this morning, the Zionist regime's army shelled areas of the Gaza Strip with artillery fire. The Israeli army's focus in this attack was the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza. Naval vessels and gunboats of the Zionist regime's navy also targeted the eastern areas of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources announced that at least two Palestinians were martyred and three others wounded in this attack.

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