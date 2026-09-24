Religious Tension, Immigration Debate in Lithuania; From Burning Quran to Threatening Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lithuania's national broadcaster (LRT) reported that the burning of a copy of the Quran in the city of "Vilnius," the capital of Lithuania, and an incident in front of a historic mosque belonging to Tatars in the city of "Kaunas" have intensified discussions about immigration and religious tensions in Lithuania.

A video showing the burning of a copy of the Quran in the center of Vilnius was published on social networks over the weekend; however, Lithuanian police announced that this incident occurred on September 13.

In the city of Kaunas as well, a group of motorcyclists brought a pig's head in front of the mosque, shouted and sang during prayers, and according to reports, threatened members of the Muslim community.

"Alexandras Beganskas," the Mufti of Lithuania, said he has been informed of threats to burn down the mosque and harm him and his family.

These incidents have led to different political reactions.

"Tomas Tomilinas," a member of the Lithuanian Parliament, accused some individuals, whose names he did not announce, of inciting discord and creating division in society.

In contrast, "Laurynas Kasčiūnas," the leader of the opposition party "Fatherland Union" of Lithuania, called for a significant reduction in the annual quota for the entry of foreign workers into this country.

Kasčiūnas has proposed that this year's quota be reduced from nearly 25,000 people to about 10,000 people. However, exceptions should be considered for forces with high specialized skills.

He has also proposed that for attracting more labor, focus should be placed on countries that are culturally closer to Lithuania.

"Martynas Katelynas," the Minister of Interior of Lithuania, said that the current system of quota allocation for foreign workers is not efficient, and Lithuania is preparing a new model for the country's immigration policy.

However, "Inga Ruginienė," the Minister of Social Security of Lithuania, has a different view and says that the current system is strict and functions effectively.

The quota for the entry of foreign workers into Lithuania for the current year was completed in early September.

Representatives of Lithuania's economic and trade sector have also warned that this country needs a clear and long-term immigration policy.

Centuries-Old History of Muslims in Lithuania

The Tatars of Lithuania, also known as "Lipka Tatars," have lived in this region since the late 14th century.

The mosque of the city of Kaunas in Lithuania, which the Tatar community built between the two world wars, is a reflection of the centuries-old presence of Muslims in this region.

This historical background shows that the presence of Muslims in Lithuania is not a new issue, and the Tatar community of this country has been considered part of Lithuania's social and historical fabric for centuries.

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