Yemeni PM: If Saudi Arabia Seeks Tension, Our Response Will Be Crushing

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed Meftah, the Prime Minister of Yemen, in an exclusive interview with Al-Masirah network, announced that the existing reality shows that maritime security in the Bab al-Mandab Strait is complete and not threatened.

He emphasized, "If Saudi Arabia insists on continuing tension, Yemen also possesses the capability to escalate a painful and crushing tension."

Meftah said, "The former Yemeni regime was subordinate and dependent on abroad, and the dominating powers did not allow Yemen to achieve scientific progress, economic development, and political stability."

He added, "These powers targeted Yemen because they believed Yemen possessed factors of progress and influence."

He stated, "If the former regime had sought Yemen's independence, the people would have supported it, but Yemen's problem was accepting dependence on abroad."

According to him, the developments of past decades remained without result, and the September 21 revolution was a necessity to end this situation.

Meftah emphasized, "Saudi Arabia has placed itself as the enemy of all the aspirations of the region's nations, foremost among them the Yemeni nation."

He said, "Saudi Arabia tried for decades to impose its demands on Yemen and is now also seeking to partition Yemen."

According to him, Saudi Arabia does not accept that Yemenis decide their own destiny and does not want an equal relationship with Yemen.

He added, "Saudi Arabia, the Zionist project, and all their tools bet on overthrowing the September 21 revolution, but they failed. The Saudi regime seeks to reach the Arabian Sea through Yemeni soil, but the Yemeni nation, with its awareness and will, has thwarted the conspiracies."

Meftah, regarding the economic situation, said, "The occupied areas of Yemen, as a result of Saudi Arabia's policies, face poverty, multiple crises, and higher prices than the liberated areas."

He added, "Despite an economic war broader than military attacks, we have programs and projects to reduce the people's livelihood problems."

He stated, "Yemen has achieved self-sufficiency in many agricultural products and is moving toward self-sufficiency in other products."

According to him, the enemies were defeated on the military front and instead targeted the people's livelihood, but the government is focused on production and improving services.

Meftah said, "The Yemeni government is trying to establish industries inside the country and improve electricity and health services."

He added, "Yemen is not an environment for capital flight, but the foreign blockade has increased pressure on merchants and investors."

According to him, the investment process will soon be facilitated by implementing a single window.

He emphasized, "The government is trying to balance the interests of producers, investors, and importers with the needs of society and to localize the clothing industry in Yemen."

Meftah, in the final part of his remarks, referring to the military arena, said, "Yemen's armed forces, by implementing the principle of 'blockade in exchange for blockade,' seek to break the oppressive blockade against the Yemeni nation."

He emphasized, "Yemen has the ability to confront the escalation of tension and impose costs on Saudi Arabia, and if the enemy insists on continuing tension, Yemen's response will be painful and crushing."

**************

End/ 345E