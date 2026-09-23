Turning American Embassy into Military Garrison Clear Violation of Int’l Law

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahaa al-Araji, the head of the Construction and Development parliamentary bloc in the Iraqi Parliament, announced in an interview, "As long as any manifestation of foreign militarism or armed bases and headquarters that use diplomatic missions as a cover for their security and military activities remains, speaking of fully restoring national sovereignty is not possible."

He added, "Turning the American Embassy into a military and fortified garrison is a clear violation of international law and an insult to the Iraqi government."

Al-Araji stated, "Iraq's security forces in all their branches and formations, from the army, police, and Popular Mobilization Forces, have proven their full competence and readiness in establishing security, enforcing the law, and protecting all institutions, diplomatic missions, and foreign guests."

He noted, "Using the protection of headquarters as a pretext to justify the continuation of the American military presence, after all previous reasons and threats have disappeared, is no longer acceptable."

The head of the Construction and Development parliamentary bloc in the Iraqi Parliament emphasized, "The national and parliamentary position regarding the implementation of the parliament's resolution on ending any foreign military presence on the country's soil is firm."

He called on the government to take a decisive position and set a binding timetable for the complete withdrawal of American soldiers, advisers, and combat units and to remove the embassy from its military nature, which has disrupted the concept of independent sovereignty.

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