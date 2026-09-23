Blood of Martyr Nasrallah Badge of Honor on Chests of Free, Eternal Curse on Foreheads of Occupiers

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Fateful junctures in the path of the nation's struggle against the Zionist project are always renewed and reveal the depth of the fateful bond among the resistance forces in the region. Amid the heavy challenges facing the Palestinian cause and the ideals of Arab freedom, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has become one of the junctures that has taken on deep symbolic and combat dimensions in Arab public opinion, especially in the Maghreb.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez al-Sariti, the coordinator of the National Action Group for Palestine in Morocco, in his assessment of the meanings and messages of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom, said, "Targeting prominent resistance figures has never weakened and will never weaken the legitimacy of freedom-seeking; rather, it has made it firmer and added to the certainty of confrontation." According to him, the pure blood of leaders is the real fuel for the continuation of the path of dignity.

He emphasized, "The anniversary of the martyrdom of this national leader and great resistance figure deepens the meaning of steadfastness and loyalty in the collective conscience of the nation. Targeting him through the Zionists' betrayal was only a link in the chain of organized terrorist aggression, but at the same time, it consolidated the truth that resistance leaders leave the field of honor at the forefront, without retreating."

According to al-Sariti, his blood and the blood of all the martyrs of the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, and throughout the nation still pursue the occupiers and remain a badge of honor on the chest of every free person who adheres to the option of confrontation and the absolute rejection of projects of domination and elimination.

The National Action Group emphasizes that the martyrdom of figures as great as Sayed Hassan Nasrallah has strengthened the unity of the arenas and ties the struggle of the people of Morocco and other nations of the nation to the path of the single blood spilled in the way of Jerusalem.

This group believes that loyalty to the martyrs and their leaders is not summed up in rhetorical statements but is measured by the extent of practical participation in strengthening the internal front and confronting Zionist influence.

Al-Sariti, in an interview with "Al-Ahd," explained, "Our loyalty to the spirit of Martyr Hassan Nasrallah and all the martyrs of the nation, especially the martyrs of Gaza and Palestine, today more than ever calls us to double our efforts and unify our ranks."

Al-Sariti added, "The people of Morocco have historically been known for their adherence to the just ideals of freedom and have always been the first trench of defense of these ideals, and we turn these heavy and sorrowful occasions into a driving force for popular and field presence. This is done by organizing popular anger and rejecting all efforts that seek to tame the people or push them hastily toward normalization of relations; the same path that abandons the martyrs."

Dr. al-Sariti, in a message to public opinion, emphasized, "Our position in the National Action Group is firm and clear. We consider normalization of relations in all its forms a betrayal of the sacrifices of the martyrs and a waste of the blood of those who died defending the dignity of the nation, foremost among them Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and his martyred brothers."

Al-Sariti emphasized, "We continue in the battle to preserve social immunity and expose all forms of normalization and Zionist influence. Our compass is one, and Palestine and Jerusalem will be the common point of all the free people of Morocco and the world until final victory."

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