Resistance's Red Lines Have Not Changed/ Ali al-Taher Enduring Miracle

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed Raad, the head of the "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, in an interview with the "Al-Modon" website, announced a deep review within Hezbollah and said, "Hezbollah has examined its path since October 8, 2023, with a strategic view and political assessment and has identified its strengths and weaknesses."

Raad emphasized, "Hezbollah has become more certain of the correctness of its decision to support Gaza and its people, and the important and numerous results achieved at the legal, humanitarian, alliance, and positioning levels of regional forces and systems regarding the Palestinian cause have strengthened this certainty."

He added, "Apart from some minor tactical flaws, Hezbollah's steadfastness in supporting Gaza against the Zionist genocidal war is a historic and honorable stand that will be a source of pride and hope for all free and freedom-seeking generations of the region and the world."

Raad said, "Those who left Gaza and its people alone, and especially those who colluded with the enemies against it, their governments will not remain stable and will be known in history only as enemies of themselves and unfit to administer the affairs of nations and their countries."

Hezbollah's Red Lines Have Not Changed After the Martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah

Raad, in response to a question about Hezbollah's changes after the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, said, "A few days after the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayed Hashem Safi al-Din, Sheikh Naim Qassem was elected as Hezbollah's Secretary-General and managed the difficult stage with the help of a number of leaders.

Reconstruction and filling the vacancies were carried out quickly and based on internal systems, and we continued confronting the Zionist aggression with a strong popular base."

He added, "The current view of the Secretary-General and the party is adherence to the November 27, 2024 agreement as the basis for ending the aggression, complete withdrawal, the return of prisoners and displaced persons, and the start of reconstruction."

Raad, sharply criticizing the Lebanese government's performance, said, "The government's performance and its slide toward direct negotiation and reaching a framework agreement is a 'scandal, surrender, and giving free concessions to the enemy' that the enemy had never dreamed of. This action is surrendering sovereignty and granting legitimacy to occupation."

Ali al-Taher; A Miracle That Astonished the Enemy

Raad, regarding the Ali al-Taher battle, said, "The Islamic resistance, in the most sensitive conditions, created a martyrdom-seeking epic. The enemy boasted about its position strategy to magnify its achievement, but it did not provide a convincing picture. Ali al-Taher stood for four months under complete land and air siege and under thousands of tons of explosives and airstrikes.

The Israelis will be embroiled in the Ali al-Taher puzzle for a long time. We preferred not to say much about it at that stage. Later, the greatness of the resistance fighters in Ali al-Taher and their precise coordination with one another will become clear."

He emphasized, "Continuous development and periodic review are two essential factors in strengthening the effectiveness of the resistance option and the growth of capabilities."

He added, "What the resistance used in one battle was not used in another. The important thing is that the will to have deterrence capability always remains strong, and the resistance is eager for this. The level of the resistance's deterrence will not remain low for long, and every obstacle has its own solution."

Raad, regarding national understanding, said, "In any circumstances, national understanding on a comprehensive strategy for national security and defense is important for the country, and one of its prerequisites is the existence of a government with sovereignty and at the level of responsibility."

He added, "The Lebanese government's mistake on March 2 was that it thought a war was not underway. The government ignored Israel's violations for fifteen months. But when the resistance responded to these violations, the government called this response 'the resistance's decision to start a war'; whereas in reality it was Israel that was fighting with all its might, and the Lebanese government had been silent in the face of this aggression."

Raad said, "When the enemy withdraws, its aggressions stop, and the Lebanese army deploys in the south of the Litani to clear that area of weapons and armed men, then the ground will be prepared for discussion about the monopoly of weapons and the role of the resistance in national defense based on national understanding."

Raad emphasized, "If Lebanon's position is officially and popularly unified, many countries will come forward to support the reconstruction of the south, but in conditions of division, no one supports a divided country. Hezbollah adheres to its promises and commitments toward the displaced and spares no effort to serve them, but this does not exempt the government from its duties toward citizens."

Raad said, "Hezbollah is a national and Islamic resistance and welcomes any sincere and unconditional support for continuing the path of liberating Lebanon and confronting occupation, and anything that weakens the influence of America and its allies in the region has a positive impact on Lebanon and Lebanese, including Hezbollah."

Raad, regarding the relationship between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, emphasized, "Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are in the best conditions, and all efforts to create discord between them will fail."

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