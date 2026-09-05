Historic Mosque in Tatarstan Restored, Reopened

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Rustam Minnikhanov, the President of Tatarstan, along with senior officials and religious figures, including Kamil Samigullin, the Grand Mufti of Tatarstan, reopened the historic Rajab Mosque upon completion of restoration work. This mosque, previously known as the "Factory Mosque" in the village of Yagodnaya Sloboda in the city of Kazan, has resumed its activities after extensive renovation.

The Rajab Mosque, which is over 129 years old, is considered the last remaining historical monument in the Zakazanye region. The history of its construction dates back to 1897, when the management of the commercial and industrial association designated a space for workers' prayers inside the former building of the Ivan Alafuzov linen factory. Preserving the traditional Tatar style and with a capacity of approximately 200 worshippers, this mosque is one of the important architectural and historical testimonies to the presence of Muslims in this region.

Restoration work on the building began in 2021 and included a comprehensive project to revive the structure and develop its surrounding environment, in a manner that, while preserving historical features, would prepare it to welcome worshippers. The restoration teams carried out major repairs to the foundation, wooden structure, roof, and minaret, and in addition to internal and external finishing work, completed fire alarm systems, video and audio surveillance, restoration of the pulpit, and provision of necessary furnishings.

Additionally, in the mosque's courtyard, a new ablution room with facilities for people with disabilities has been constructed, and water and sewage networks, pathways, and pedestrian walkways for worshippers have also been completed. Rustam Minnikhanov, upon visiting the new facilities, emphasized the importance of preserving religious and historical sites that are part of the region's heritage.

**************

End/ 345E