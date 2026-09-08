Thousands of Kabul Shias Protest Taliban Raid on Khatam al-Nabieen Seminary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The protest came after Taliban’s Ministry of Justice armed forces entered the seminary compound two nights earlier, triggering widespread anger among Afghanistan’s Shia community. Critics accused the Taliban of targeting a major religious and educational institution.

Sajjad Hosseini, a Shia resident of Kabul, condemned the raid, saying that attacks on religious and educational institutions are attacks on the dignity, faith and peace of society.

“Regardless of our beliefs or religious affiliation, we must understand that schools, universities, mosques, Hussainiyas, shrines and other places of worship should be places of safety and prayer, not arenas for violence, intimidation or displays of power,” he said, calling for violence to be condemned under any name.

Meanwhile, Seyed Laeq Hashemi, an employee of the Khatam al-Nabieen Seminary, confirmed reports that several students, teachers and other individuals at the institution had been detained by Taliban Ministry of Justice forces.

Hashemi said the seminary had been placed under siege and described the situation as a test not only for the institution but also for the patience, solidarity and religious commitment of the Afghan people.

Expressing hope that the crisis would eventually pass, he said the teachings and knowledge of the Ahl al-Bayt would continue despite the pressure. He also urged Afghanistan’s Shia community not to remain silent or indifferent in the face of the events.

Reports also said Taliban government personnel beat students and teachers with sticks and batons after they resisted the evacuation peacefully.

Despite widespread protests from Shia residents and religious figures, local sources reported on Monday, 16 Shahrivar, that Taliban forces had moved to evacuate the Khatam al-Nabieen Seminary.

Taliban authorities had not issued a public explanation regarding the armed operation by forces linked to the Ministry of Justice, the reported detentions, or the alleged use of force against those inside the seminary at the time of reporting.