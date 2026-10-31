Yemen's Armed Forces disclose Saudi officers overseeing military operations across Yemen

ABNA24 - Yemen's Armed Forces [YAF] have disclosed the operational command structure and field military leadership of Saudi officers overseeing military operations, troop deployments and operational bases across Yemen.

According to the military briefing, Saudi officer Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman heads the Joint Forces Command in Yemen, overseeing all Saudi officers operating in the country.

The Support and Reinforcement Force operating inside Yemen is managed by Saudi officer Ali Ayed bin Ali Matar Al-Harthi.

The briefing also identified Saudi officer Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Sahli as the commander of the Sharurah Force, which oversees several operational bases across Yemen. These include:

Aden: An advanced operational base previously located in Mokha and Jabal al-Nar, now relocated to Aden and managed by Saad bin Mohammed Fanis Al-Qahtani.

Shabwa: The advanced operational base at Marrah Camp, managed by Musleh bin Eid Al-Otaibi.

Aden: The advanced operational base at Al-Nasr Camp, managed by Badr bin Saleh Al-Harbi [Al-Ajili].

Marib: An advanced operational base managed by Faris Al-Shammari [Abu Sultan].

Al-Mahrah: An advanced operational base managed by Dhafer Hizam Al-Shahrani.

Hadramout: An advanced operational base managed by Mohammed Talal Al-Balawi.

Socotra: Joint Task Force 808 for Support and Reinforcement, managed by Saudi officer Saeed Al-Ghamdi.

The YAF stated that they possess comprehensive information about these forces and intend to continue tracking and targeting them.

The military also announced plans to publish further reports disclosing additional details about the identified officers.

The statement urged Yemenis not to respond to Saudi military commanders' directives or become involved in their military operations, warning that they could otherwise be used as cannon fodder.

It also called on civilians to stay away from Saudi military camps and troop concentrations, which it designated as military targets for Yemeni forces.



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