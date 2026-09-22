Iran: US visa denials are part of a misinformation campaign

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says the Trump administration’s denial of visas to members of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s media team ahead of this week’s United Nations General Assembly is not an exercise in managing access; it is an attempt to conceal the truth and push a campaign of misinformation.

In a statement posted on his X account on Monday, Baqaei said Washington slammed its doors shut on journalists it dislikes at home and on foreign reporters whose voices it would rather silence, including the Iranian president’s communications team.

“When an administration slams its doors shut — even on American journalists it happens to dislike — and bars foreign reporters, including the Iranian president’s media team, whose voices it would rather silence, it is not managing access; it is trying to hide the truth and further its misinformation campaign by trampling on the right of access to information,” he wrote.

“A nation that once took pride in tearing down the Iron Curtain now finds itself standing behind one of its own,” Baqaei added.

He attached a historic photograph of barbed wire and guards at the Brandenburg Gate, underscoring what Tehran describes as Washington’s own wall of censorship.

The United States had refused visas to parts of Pezeshkian’s high-level delegation, including his communications team, in an unprecedented hostile move by the Trump administration.

....................

End/ 257