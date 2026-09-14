Iran Vows to Document and Pursue US Attack on Lamerd as War Crime

ABNA24 - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says the scars of Washington’s March 1 missile attack on the southern city of Lamard are still written on its walls, its streets, and the bodies of families who buried their loved ones.

Baghaei made the remarks on Sunday during a visit to Lamard, where he said the city still bears “abundant traces and signs” of an American war crime.

The assault, he said, was carried out with four Lockheed Martin cluster missiles, each packed with 180,000 shrapnel fragments and used in combat for the first time over Iranian skies.

Twenty people from Lamard and one Afghan guest were martyred in the blasts, he said.

Upon entering the city, the spokesman paid tribute at their graves in the Garden of Lamard Martyrs. That evening, in the central square, he and local residents recited what he called “23 great names” now added to the nation’s roll of martyrs in the path of independence and dignity.

“These names, alongside the vast multitude of martyrs, now form part of the enduring legacy of the Iranian nation and a foundation for our national power and unity,” Baghaei wrote.

He said 180 other residents were wounded by missile fragments. Six months on, several girls and boys in Lamard and their families are still living with disabilities and severe pain. Tungsten pellets from US Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) remain lodged in the bodies of some children, he added.

Baghaei called the attack a deliberate experiment on civilians by an aggressor that claims to champion human rights.

He said Iran will gather testimony, medical records, and physical evidence for use in international forums against those who ordered, fired, and enabled the strike.

“Documentation is not merely recording the past; it is entrusting truth to evidence, before the dust of distortion and forgetting settles upon it,” he said.

He insisted that every martyrdom in Lamard must be narrated, every witness heard, and every injury recorded. The wounds of such a crime, he said, will never fully heal. They must be consigned to memory, evidence, and justice, a permanent disgrace over those who sought to offset their own defeat by striking a civilian city.



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