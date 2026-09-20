Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Visit Iran for Bilateral Talks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is expected to visit Iran today for talks focused on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei.

Baghaei said the visit would centre on matters concerning relations between Tehran and Islamabad, with both sides expected to discuss areas of shared interest and cooperation.

Responding to speculation that Naqvi might be carrying a message from the United States, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said he had no information indicating that the Pakistani minister would deliver any such message.

The visit comes as Iran and Pakistan continue diplomatic engagement on regional and bilateral issues.