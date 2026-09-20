Lucknow Shia Cleric Criticises ‘Makkah Agreement,’ Calls for Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking in Lucknow, Maulana Kalbe Jawad said the agreement lacked practical significance and questioned whether Saudi Arabia would act under it if Israel were to attack Pakistan or Turkiye.

He alleged that the agreement had been reached at the behest of the United States and argued that its implementation would be difficult in practice.

The cleric also accused Saudi Arabia of spreading claims about possible attacks on Makkah in an effort to stir Muslim sentiment. He further alleged that a drone incident in Makkah had been used in an attempt to blame Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and turn Muslim public opinion against it. These allegations were presented as his claims in the report and were not independently substantiated in the clipping.

Kalbe Jawad sharply criticised Arab governments, accusing some of failing to protect the interests of Muslims, while praising Iran for what he described as its resistance to external pressure and oppression.

He said the United States and Israel were seeking to create divisions among Muslims and urged Muslim communities to remain vigilant and preserve unity.

According to him, Iran’s ability to withstand pressure was largely due to national unity. He argued that Muslims should not allow internal differences to weaken them and said unity was essential to confronting regional and international challenges.

Kalbe Jawad also predicted that the United States would eventually withdraw from the Persian Gulf under pressure, saying it would leave “with such embarrassment” that it would hesitate to return.