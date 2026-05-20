Indian Muslim Board Hits Back at Adityanath’s Incendiary Remarks on Roadside Namaz

A controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made strong remarks against offering namaz on roads, sparking sharp criticism from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

The controversy arises ahead of Eid Al-Adha, a significant festival for Muslims next week, at a time when discussions about public prayers and religious gatherings have once again entered the political debate.

Speaking at a public programme on Monday, Yogi Adityanath said roads in Uttar Pradesh were not meant for offering namaz and warned that public roads could not be turned into places for “tamasha” or public spectacle.

“In Uttar Pradesh, namaz is not offered on roads. Roads are meant for movement. Nobody has the right to block roads and stop public movement,” he said.

The chief minister also suggested that if the number of worshippers was high and space was limited, Muslims should organise prayers in shifts.

“They told me their numbers are large. I said then offer namaz in shifts,” he remarked.

He further added, “If your house does not have enough space, then control the numbers. If namaz is necessary, offer it in shifts. We will not stop prayers, but roads cannot be used for namaz.”

His remarks became more controversial after he warned that if people did not agree “peacefully”, authorities would adopt “another method”.

“If people listen through dialogue, that is good. Otherwise, we know how to deal with it differently,” he said while referring to previous confrontations in Bareilly.

The statement immediately drew criticism from Muslim organisations and opposition voices, who accused the chief minister of using inflammatory language against the Muslim community.

Reacting strongly, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, spokesman of the Muslim board, said the language used by the chief minister was inappropriate for someone holding a constitutional position.

“This language does not suit a chief minister. It sounds like the language of a street-level agitator,” he said.

The AIMPLB spokesperson also questioned why only Muslim religious gatherings were being discussed while other religious processions that use public roads continued without similar restrictions.

“If prayers on roads are being opposed, then ban all religious processions as well. Kanwariyas also use roads during their yatras. One community cannot be restricted while another continues public religious activities,” he said.

The debate has once again highlighted growing tensions in India around religious expression in public spaces and the different standards allegedly applied to different communities.

Muslim leaders say the issue should be handled through administrative coordination and dialogue instead of confrontational statements that may increase communal tension.

The remarks also revived discussion about previous police action in Bareilly during the “I Love Muhammad” campaign, when clashes broke out between protesters and police. Following those incidents, police used force against demonstrators and several arrests and bulldozer actions followed.

Critics of the Uttar Pradesh government say such statements and actions create fear among Muslims and strengthen feelings of discrimination.

Supporters of the government, however, argue that public roads should remain free for movement and that religious activities of any community should not disrupt public life.

The controversy has now become part of a wider political debate ahead of upcoming elections, with parties trying to balance questions of religious freedom, law and order and constitutional rights.

Legal experts note that while authorities can regulate public gatherings for administrative reasons, restrictions must apply equally to all communities and should remain within constitutional limits.

For many Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, the issue is not only about namaz on roads but also about what they describe as increasing political targeting and public rhetoric directed at their religious practices.

As the debate grows, opposition leaders and Muslim organisations are expected to continue pressing the government over its approach, while the state administration maintains that roads cannot be blocked for religious purposes.