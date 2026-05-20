Shia Cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas Calls Yogi Adityanath’s Remarks on Namaz “Discriminatory and Biased”

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Maulana Yasoob Abbas described Yogi Adityanath’s statement as discriminatory and reflective of a narrow mindset. He said that it is the government’s responsibility to enforce the law fairly and equally across all communities. Such discriminatory behavior is unacceptable, and Muslims should not be singled out or targeted.

In a video statement, Maulana Yasoob Abbas said:

“As the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest state, he certainly has the right to speak. But it is not only prayer that takes place on roads. Kanwar Yatras are also carried out on roads, community feasts (bhandaras) are organized there, drinking water stalls are set up during Bade Mangal, which also disrupt traffic, and wedding processions with loud DJs are taken out on roads as well.

One should not look at things from only one perspective. You are the ruler; you are the Chief Minister of the state. You should treat everyone equally. This double standard is not right.

If there is to be a ban on prayer on roads, then any activity by any community that disrupts roads or traffic should also be restricted — whether it is the Muslim community, the Sikh community, or the Hindu community. Targeting only Muslims and prayer is, in my view, completely wrong.”

It is notable that Speaking at a public programme on Monday, Yogi Adityanath said roads in Uttar Pradesh were not meant for offering namaz and warned that public roads could not be turned into places for “tamasha” or public spectacle.

“In Uttar Pradesh, namaz is not offered on roads. Roads are meant for movement. Nobody has the right to block roads and stop public movement,” he said.

The chief minister also suggested that if the number of worshippers was high and space was limited, Muslims should organise prayers in shifts.

“They told me their numbers are large. I said then offer namaz in shifts,” he remarked.

He further added, “If your house does not have enough space, then control the numbers. If namaz is necessary, offer it in shifts. We will not stop prayers, but roads cannot be used for namaz.”

His remarks became more controversial after he warned that if people did not agree “peacefully”, authorities would adopt “another method”.

“If people listen through dialogue,that is good. Otherwise, we know how to deal with it differently,” he said while referring to previous confrontations in Bareilly.