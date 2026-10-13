Children Hold Peaceful Protest in Karachi in Solidarity with Yemen, Call for End to Siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: Carrying banners and placards, the children chanted slogans in support of the oppressed and highlighted the words of Imam Ali (peace be upon him): “Be an opponent of the oppressor and a supporter of the oppressed.” The saying served as the central message of the activity.

According to the organisers, the programme aimed to develop children's awareness of humanitarian values, truthfulness, social responsibility, and the importance of supporting those facing injustice. It began with educational activities in the classroom, followed by a peaceful rally within the centre's premises.

Teaching Children to Stand with the Oppressed

During the first part of the programme, teachers explained the significance of Imam Ali's advice, emphasising the importance of speaking out against injustice and helping the oppressed. A range of educational and creative activities was organised to help children put these principles into practice.

Through worksheets, students learned ways to assist people in need and how to distinguish factual news from rumours. They created paper hands and hearts bearing messages of prayer, truthfulness, compassion, and peaceful expression. Flower petals were decorated with messages promoting kindness, avoiding injustice, helping others, and giving charity, while Imam Ali's saying was written at the centre of the display.

The children also coloured the flags of Yemen, Palestine, and Pakistan and learned to identify Yemen's geographical location on a world map.

‘Lift the Siege on Yemen’: Children March for Peace

Following the classroom activities, students gathered in separate groups in the centre's courtyard and corridors, carrying Pakistani and Palestinian flags alongside placards written in Urdu and English.

Their messages included “Lift the Siege on Yemen,” “Give Yemen's Children Peace,” “We Stand with the Children of Yemen,” “Supporting the Oppressed Is Our Faith,” and “Muslim Brothers Are United: Yemen, Iran and Palestine Together.”

The English-language placards also carried messages such as “Peace for Yemen,” “Children Want Peace, Not War,” and “Pakistanis Stand with Yemen,” expressing support for peace over war and for the protection of children affected by conflict.

Marching in orderly lines through the premises, the students chanted slogans including “Against the Oppressor, With the Oppressed” and “Bring Peace to Yemen.” The programme concluded peacefully under the supervision of teachers.

Organisers Call for Humanitarian Assistance and Protection of Children

In a statement, the Islamic Education Centre administration said that the people of Yemen had faced prolonged conflict and the consequences of a siege, with children particularly vulnerable to its devastating effects.

The administration described support for the people of Yemen as a moral responsibility of the Muslim community and stressed that differences should not prevent people from raising their voices in defence of the rights of the oppressed.

The organisers called for an end to the siege of Yemen and urged that food, medicines, and other essential supplies be made available to those in need. They also called on Muslim countries to resolve their differences through dialogue and urged the Pakistani government to play an active role internationally in promoting a ceasefire and facilitating humanitarian assistance in Yemen.

The United Nations and other international organisations were also urged to take practical measures to protect Yemeni children and support their recovery.

The administration said the initiative was intended to teach children that remaining silent in the face of injustice was not the answer and that supporting the oppressed transcended national and geographical boundaries. It described solidarity with vulnerable communities as a matter of human conscience and moral responsibility.

At the conclusion of the programme, the children offered collective prayers for the safety of children in Yemen, Palestine, and other parts of the world affected by oppression and conflict, as well as for peace throughout the region.

The organisers appreciated the cooperation of parents and teachers and said the Islamic Education Centre would continue organising similar initiatives to promote children's moral development, social awareness, and compassion for others.