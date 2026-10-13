Photos: Thousands rally in Seoul in solidarity with Palestine

Thousands of people gathered at Seoul’s Jonggak Station on October 11 as part of an international day of solidarity with Palestine, held simultaneously in more than 60 countries. Participants from diverse nationalities condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, called for an end to the violence and forced displacement, and marched past the Israeli and US embassies. Speakers emphasized international solidarity, Palestinian self-determination, human rights, and opposition to war and militarism.
13 October 2026 - 13:29
News ID: 1877600
Source: Abna24
Your Comment