Two Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike in Rafah amid ceasefire violations

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were martyred and two others were injured in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid ceasefire violations in different areas.

An Israeli strike near Muawiya Mosque in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah killed two young men and injured two other citizens.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.

Last night, three civilians were killed and six others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a cellphone charging point in al-Buraq neighborhood of Khan Yunis.



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