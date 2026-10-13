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Two Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike in Rafah amid ceasefire violations

13 October 2026 - 09:09
News ID: 1877378
Source: Palestine Media
Two Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike in Rafah amid ceasefire violations

Two Palestinians were martyred and two others injured in an Israeli strike near Muawiya Mosque in Rafah’s al-Mawasi area on Monday. Other areas of Gaza also witnessed reported ceasefire violations, including gunfire, artillery shelling, drone overflights and demolitions.

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were martyred and two others were injured in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid ceasefire violations in different areas.

An Israeli strike near Muawiya Mosque in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah killed two young men and injured two other citizens.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.

Last night, three civilians were killed and six others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a cellphone charging point in al-Buraq neighborhood of Khan Yunis.

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