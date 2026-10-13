Former Grand Mufti of Gaza Visits Jamia Urwatul Wusqa in Lahore

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the meeting, the two scholars discussed the ongoing crisis in Palestine and Gaza, the actions of the Israeli occupation, the sacrifices of the Palestinian people, and the resilience and struggle of the resistance movement.

The meeting highlighted the extraordinary patience and steadfastness of Gaza’s suffering population and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Palestinian resistance groups. The killing of civilians, including women and children, indiscriminate bombardment, alleged genocide, and the continued occupation of Palestinian territory were condemned as grave crimes against humanity. The participants stressed the need for strong protests against these actions and reaffirmed the importance of continuing the struggle against Israeli occupation.

Dr Al-Shobaki praised Jamia Urwatul Wusqa for its continued academic, intellectual, media and public efforts in support of the Palestinian people and the resistance movement.

He particularly appreciated Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi’s consistent efforts to keep the Palestinian issue in the public spotlight, raise awareness of the suffering of Gaza’s residents, expose Israeli actions, and support the Palestinian people through his speeches and public statements.

During the discussion, Allama Naqvi stated that the path towards Palestinian liberation, the restoration of Gaza’s dignity, and the end of Israeli occupation lay in the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the continued struggle of the resistance movement, including Hamas.

He emphasised that resistance was of fundamental importance to the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom, the recovery of their occupied land, and the restoration of their rights.