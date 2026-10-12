Sheikh Jamali: Only way of salvation for Muslims is unity of word and avoiding compromise with enemies of God

ABNA24 - The Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Kangan stated: "Muslims must stand united and cohesive, like a single body, against the aggression and killing of the Zionists, and with a strong blow to the body of the enemies of Islam, register a lesson-giving and lasting lesson in history.

emphasizing the necessity of solidarity of the Islamic Ummah against the Zionist regime, stated: "The savage Zionist regime, with the accompaniment of criminal America, continues its policy of killing and aggression in order to bring Muslim nations one after another to weakness and destruction. Therefore, the main danger is the negligence and slumber of the rulers and Islamic nations."



Sheikh Jamali, referring to the slumber of negligence of Islamic leaders, stated: "Many leaders of Islamic countries have fallen into slumber. If they do not wake up, the enemy's heavy blow will awaken them, but perhaps the time will have been lost. Those who support the usurping Zionists or are indifferent to their savage actions must refer to the Quran, because Almighty God has considered this action forbidden."



This Sunni scholar stated: "The Holy Quran has called the Islamic Ummah to confront the warring disbelievers among the Jews and Christians. Therefore, Muslims must stand united and cohesive, like a single body, against the aggression and killing of the Zionists, and with a strong blow to the body of the enemies of Islam, register a lesson-giving and lasting lesson in history." According to him, division and silence in the face of crimes is the enemy's desire.



The Sunni Friday Prayer Leader of Kangan, referring to the history of the Zionist regime's excesses, stated: "This regime has sought domination over Muslims since the past, and this is not a new matter. The reason for this domination-seeking must be sought in the short-sightedness and incorrect attitude of past rulers. The Palestinian lands are an inseparable part of this soil and cannot be separated in any way. Those who speak of relations with this usurping regime must know that the Quran has considered this action forbidden."



In conclusion, he called for the serious and decisive standing of the Islamic Ummah against the nonsense of Israel and its allies and emphasized: "Muslims must shatter the body of arrogance with united fists so that it becomes a lesson for future generations, because the only way of salvation is returning to the Quran, unity of word, and avoiding compromise with the enemies of God."



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