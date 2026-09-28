Lebanese Shia Council Official Honors Nasrallah’s Resistance Legacy on Martyrdom Anniversary

ABNA24 - The deputy head of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shia Council has described martyred Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a global hero whose legacy will endure forever.

According to Pars Today, citing Tasnim, Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, deputy head of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shia Council, speaking on the second anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom, referred to the third anniversary of the US-Zionist aggression against Lebanon and said everyone was aware of the dimensions of the Zionists’ brutality. However, he said, “We have a duty to remember our martyrs who stood heroically against the enemy and defeated its objectives.”

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib added: “The entire world today has surrendered to the hegemony of the United States and the Israeli regime, and only the resistance and its supporters have stood against these criminal enemies, just as the prophets previously stood against tyranny. Our confrontation with the enemy is not merely a military confrontation; it is also a civilizational and cultural confrontation, with the media being one of its tools.”

Sheikh Ali al-Khatib stressed: “This is one of the greatest battles in history because the entire world is standing on one side and the resistance on the other. Today, this war has reached its peak, the highest point it could possibly reach, and if the enemies could do more, they would not hesitate.”

The deputy head of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shia Council said: “The secret behind the resistance of our people lies in the faith they have inherited from divine values associated with God, the prophets and the Imams. When a society abandons these values, it will fall, and this is the secret behind our steadfastness in the face of the enemy.”

The deputy head of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shia Council noted: “Years and days pass, but the memory of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a great hero will remain alive in the minds of those who witnessed his speeches, positions and the milestones of his life. His political and intellectual legacy will also remain forever part of the public discourse surrounding the major events and developments witnessed by the region.”



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