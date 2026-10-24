13th Volume of "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" Collection Translated, Published in English

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the thirteenth volume of the "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" collection, on the subject of an inquiry into the issue of Tawassul (seeking intercession) from the perspective of the holy law of Islam, was translated and published in English.

According to the author, the means that bring a servant closer to God, the Glorified, are not subject to independent reasoning (ijtihad), and it is only the Sharia that is responsible for expressing them, and outside this framework, it is considered innovation and misguidance.

In this work, he has undertaken a multifaceted examination of the literal and terminological meaning of Tawassul, the permissibility of Tawassul from the perspective of the Quran, an analysis of the concept of Tawassul in the words of the Noble Messenger of Islam (p.b.u.h.) and the statements of the Infallible Imams (a.s.), and the identification of its instances in the common practice among Muslims.

After examining the doubts raised regarding the permissibility of Tawassul, the author has concluded that the view of its permissibility is correct and definitive, and the view of its prohibition and forbiddance is invalid.

The thirteenth volume of the "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" collection has been compiled by the research group of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and with the efforts of Seyed Abd al-Rahim al-Mousavi. This work has been translated into English by the London Islamic Institute, represented by Sheikh Ali al-Hakim, and published in 53 pages in octavo size.

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