Azerbaijan’s Hijab Ban: The West’s Democracy and War on Islamic Identity (+Video)

ABNA24 - As reports emerge of restrictions on the hijab in schools in Azerbaijan, questions arise about religious freedom, personal identity and the meaning of democracy.

In this context, the words of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, offer a perspective on the models of Islam and democracy promoted by the West.

His Eminence argued for the need to reclaim the meaning of democracy and distinguish between genuine popular sovereignty and political models that, in his view, fail to reflect the principles and values of a society.

This video brings martyr Imam Kahemeni’s words into the discussion surrounding the current situation in Azerbaijan and the debate over the right of Muslim girls to wear the hijab in school.



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