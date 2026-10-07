Ben-Gvir’s presence at Palestinian home demolition exposes Israeli ‘organized terrorism’: Hamas

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has condemned Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s presence at the demolition of a residential building in the al-Tur area of occupied al-Quds, calling it an expression of the “organized terrorism” practiced by the Israeli regime.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hamas said Ben-Gvir’s “provocative” presence at the demolition site “embodies the organized terrorism practiced by the occupation regime,” which was sponsoring extremism and criminality.

The movement said the five-story residential building was demolished under Ben-Gvir’s direct supervision as part of Israel’s escalating campaign to demolish Palestinian homes in occupied al-Quds.

Hamas stated that Israeli authorities were competing for electoral gains by targeting Palestinians and their land.

“We hold the occupation regime responsible for the continuation of its repressive and fascist approach, which will lead to further repercussions on the ground,” Hamas said, adding that the measures would not break the will of Palestinians, who would “continue on the path of resistance and freedom.”

The movement also called on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene immediately to halt the demolition of Palestinian homes and the displacement of Palestinians.

“We urge the international community and rights groups to intervene immediately to rein in the occupation and halt its plans to demolish homes and displace our people,” the statement added.

Hamas also called on Palestinians to strengthen their steadfastness and resist the escalating Israeli campaign of home demolitions across al-Quds, the West Bank and Palestinian communities inside other territories occupied by Israel in 1948.

Israeli forces demolished the residential building in al-Tur on Tuesday in the presence of Ben-Gvir. The building contained 10 apartments and was home to around 70 people, most of them women and children.

The al-Quds Governorate Media Office said the building belonged to Mustafa Abu Subaitan and that Israeli authorities had issued the residents a demolition notice on Monday, following heavy financial fines and the refusal to grant a building permit. The demolition was preceded by a raid around the building and the deployment of several military vehicles in the area.

The Governorate said the demolition was part of an ongoing series of demolitions in the area. It reported 139 demolition and land-clearing operations during the third quarter of 2026, from July through September, in addition to 150 notices and decisions related to demolition, eviction and property seizure.

“Turning the demolition of Palestinian homes into an electoral scene and a show of force does not change the fact that East Jerusalem is occupied Palestinian territory,” the governorate said.

Palestinian homes are demolished to make way for illegal Israeli settlements. At least 750,000 Israeli settlers live across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East al-Quds, in 194 illegal settlements and some 400 unauthorized outposts.

The UN humanitarian office has documented around 170 Palestinian structures demolished in the occupied city since the beginning of 2026, mostly on the grounds of lacking Israeli-issued building permits, which it says are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful and called for the evacuation of settlers from the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds.

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