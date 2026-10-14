IRGC adviser Naqdi warns US ground invasion of Iran would end in surrender

ABNA24 - Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of IRGC, said the United States would have so many troops captured if it launched a ground invasion of Iran, which would force it to surrender.

In comments published on Tuesday, Naqdi said that Iran’s armed forces have the capabilities needed to respond to threats and that their decisions and calculations should be trusted, as military operations and their timing are determined by strategic considerations and national interests.

Naqdi dismissed the prospect of a US ground invasion, saying that even in highly private American meetings, the subject might not have been discussed at all.

He said the United States talked about a ground invasion in its media messaging but had not even discussed it privately or whispered about it among themselves because, in his view, American officials understood the consequences.

Naqdi questioned why any rational decision-maker would contemplate a ground invasion of Iran after those experiences. “If they spent $3 trillion or $4 trillion there and their wars lasted 20 years, what would happen here, where the war would not even last 20 days?” he said.

He added that US forces would be captured in such large numbers that Washington would be forced to surrender and raise the flag of surrender.

Naqdi reiterated that he did not believe US officials had even held preliminary discussions about a ground invasion, arguing that they knew they could not carry it out.



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