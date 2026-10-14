IRGC displays high readiness at Eurasia Anti-Terror 2026 drill

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) counterterrorism team commander has praised the Ground Force’s special units for their strong performance and combat readiness at the “Eurasia Anti-Terror 2026” exercise held in Belarus.

Colonel Taghavi said on Tuesday that the international counterterrorism exercise “Eurasia Anti-Terror 2026” was held in three stages, with the Iranian team demonstrating strong performance, discipline, and teamwork in all stages.

He added that the first stage focused on modern command-post tactics, planning, and coordination. The second involved close combat with terrorists in urban environments, while the third simulated border clashes using specialized tactics to neutralize outlaws and terrorist groups, he noted.

The IRGC Ground Force’s special units took part in the exercise, hosted by Belarus, to strengthen defense diplomacy and regional cooperation.

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