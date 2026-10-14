IRGC says six terrorist of Jaish al-Adl-linked kidnappers killed in Zahedan operation

ABNA24 - The IRGC Ground Force servicemen dismantled a kidnapping team affiliated with the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in southeastern Iran, killing five of its members and rescuing a kidnapped engineer.

The Quds Base of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force (IRGC) announced in a statement that the operation took place in the Kourin area of Zahedan, Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

The statement said the kidnapping team had abducted a construction project engineer in western Zahedan on Monday and intended to transfer him to a neighboring country.

Following the kidnapping, IRGC Ground Force personnel from the Quds Base used their intelligence capabilities to locate the team’s hideout in Kourin and launched a surprise operation against its members, the statement added.

Five members of the kidnapping team were killed during the operation, and the abducted engineer was freed.

One IRGC serviceman was martyred in the clashes, the statement said.

It added that clashes with the remaining members of the terrorist team were still underway.

It was later repored another member of the terrorist team was killed, bringing the total number of the terrorists to six in the Korin's operation.



/129