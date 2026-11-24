AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi, a senior adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), says that the United States faced serious constraints in military action against Iran, while economic pressure and internal divisions remained central to Washington’s strategy.

At a workers martyrs’ commemoration in Hormozgan Province on Monday, Naghdi said a ground invasion was beyond US capabilities and a naval attack would expose American warships to heavy risks.

Airstrikes, he said, were the only remaining military option, but any attack on Iran’s vital infrastructure would trigger retaliation. He added that US threats against energy facilities had receded after Iran warned of a response.

Naghdi said Washington hoped sanctions would undermine public confidence, deepen divisions and pressure officials into hasty decisions.

He called for national unity, saying workers and industry had a major role in countering pressure through increased production.

Iran, he said, had agricultural, industrial, energy, mineral and technical resources to meet more needs domestically. He cited estimates that 90 to 95 percent of medicines and medical equipment could be produced locally, while about 90 percent of food needs were met at home.

He called for expanding downstream industries, curbing nonessential imports and developing banana production in Sistan and Baluchestan through irrigation and water-transfer projects. Naghdi described production and construction work as holy struggle.

....................

End/ 257