Gilan Seminary Head Urges Students to Approach Religious Studies with Purpose

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking to students and scholars at the Vali-e Asr Seminary in Astara, Naqdi highlighted what he described as the special position of becoming a servant of Imam al-Mahdi (AJ), saying that joining the path of religious learning represents an important source of honour for seminary students.

“Our honour lies in being a student of religious knowledge, and this is a very noble and respected path,” Naqdi said, stressing that students should understand the significance and responsibilities associated with their chosen vocation.

He said the status of a religious student carries substantial responsibilities and requires students to develop a deeper understanding of their role through insight and religious knowledge.

Addressing younger students, the Gilan Seminary head encouraged them to look to senior and respected religious scholars as role models and to prepare themselves for what he described as genuine service to Islam.

Naqdi also urged students to regard themselves as servants of religion and to adopt a purposeful and organised approach to their years of education. He said maintaining the dignity of religious scholarship requires commitment to both learning and personal development.

He called on students to make full use of their educational opportunities and to establish a regular programme for study and spiritual self-discipline from the beginning of the academic year.

Naqdi further cautioned students against wasting time and falling into disorder in their pursuit of academic and spiritual development, emphasising the importance of planning and consistency throughout their seminary education.