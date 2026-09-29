Grand Mufti of Russia: Late Iranian Leader’s efforts for Islamic unity will never be forgotten

ABNA24 - The Grand Mufti of Russia, has lauded the late Iranian leadership, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, for his unwavering dedication to the proximity of Islamic schools of thought and the unity of the Muslim Ummah, describing these contributions as indelible.

Speaking during a meeting with an Iranian cultural delegation—who are currently in Russia to oversee the “Iranian Cultural Week” across St. Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan, and Astrakhan—the Grand Mufti emphasized that the impactful efforts spearheaded by the late Ayatollah Khomeini for Islamic unity would remain a lasting legacy.



The meeting took place at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, attended by a high-ranking Iranian delegation including Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Deputy for Cultural and Scientific Cooperation at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization Hossein Divsalar, and Cultural Attaché in Moscow Abdolreza Rashed, alongside various Iranian cultural and artistic officials.



Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the Muslim communities of Iran and Russia, Sheikh Gaynutdin stated, “Given the exalted status of the Islamic Republic of Iran within the Muslim world, the cordial relations between the religious populations of our two countries have consistently been exemplary and a source of immense blessings.”



The visit, aimed at bolstering religious and cultural interaction between the two neighbors, underscores the shared commitment to fostering deeper ties between the Islamic institutions of Iran and the Russian Federation, reinforcing a unified stance against division and promoting mutual cooperation.



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