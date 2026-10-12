Pakistan Rally Expresses Solidarity with the People of Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the gathering, Hujjat al-Islam Maqsood Ali Domki, a senior leader of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, spoke about years of war, bombardment and humanitarian suffering in Yemen. He said the Yemeni people had consistently stood alongside the oppressed people of Palestine and were consequently facing hostile propaganda and military pressure from the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Emphasizing the need to understand US objectives and regional political developments, Domki urged Pakistan to make informed decisions that safeguard its national interests and promote unity across the Muslim world.

The Pakistani cleric also criticized what he described as the use of the sacred status of the Two Holy Mosques to justify Saudi Arabia's actions. He stressed that Pakistan should avoid decisions that could escalate tensions among Muslim countries or deepen sectarian divisions within the country.

Domki further called on the Pakistani government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to raise the Yemen issue in both the National Assembly and the Senate, allowing its various dimensions to be debated and examined at the national level.

Speaking at the rally, Izhar-ul-Hassan, head of the Imamia Students Organization in Jacobabad, said supporting the oppressed people of Yemen was a religious and humanitarian responsibility. He stated that Pakistan's younger generation stood in solidarity with Yemen and urged the government to play an effective role in promoting peace and facilitating humanitarian assistance to the country.

Referring to Ansarullah's position in support of Prophet Muhammad, Izhar-ul-Hassan said he did not consider the movement a threat to Mecca and Medina. He argued that Israel, rather than Ansarullah, posed the principal threat to the Muslim world.

At the conclusion of the rally, participants reaffirmed their solidarity with the people of Yemen and called on the Pakistani government to prioritize national interests, Muslim unity, and regional peace and stability in its foreign policy.