A member of Sanaa’s Supreme Political Council calls for end to Saudi military operations and blockade on Yemen

ABNA24 - Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, a member of the Sanaa-based Supreme Political Council, said Saudi Arabia’s latest military escalation against Yemen could not be separated from years of aggression and blockade against the Yemeni people.

He warned that ignoring the roots of the crisis and condemning only its consequences would leave the causes of conflict unresolved and pave the way for further escalation

In a statement on Sunday, bin Habtoor stressed that Saudi security cannot be separated from Yemen’s, while denying Yemenis the right to operate their airports and ports.

He also stressed that protecting civilians and civilian and humanitarian facilities must be a consistent principle applied to everyone without double standards or selectivity

Bin Habtoor reaffirmed Yemen’s legitimate right to defend its sovereignty, security, and independent national decision-making

“A just peace cannot be achieved while the blockade, aggression, and foreign interference continue,” he said.

He called on the UN Security Council, the United Nations, and the international community to address the Yemen crisis fairly and responsibly, without double standards or selective treatment.

“Any serious initiative must end Saudi military operations, lift the blockade on Yemeni airports and ports, and allow Yemenis to benefit from their resources,” he said.

He warned that new foreign military intervention or an expansion of the conflict would not bring security to Saudi Arabia or other countries. Instead, he said, it would further complicate the crisis and threaten regional stability.

Bin Habtoor stressed that Yemen is not an open arena for foreign intervention and that its sovereignty, independent decision-making, and people’s dignity are fundamental rights that must not be compromised or subjected to foreign control.

He concluded by stressing that regional security requires ending the blockade and aggression against Yemen and addressing the root causes of the war.



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