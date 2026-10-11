Saudi Arabia’s Supporters Are Complicit in Its Alleged Crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said Saudi Arabia was responsible for the closure of Sanaa International Airport, alleging that an attack on the airport on July 13 prevented a humanitarian flight from arriving and undermined efforts to reduce tensions.

The ministry described attempts to impose Saudi control over Yemen as unacceptable and impossible, regardless of how far the conflict escalates. It said those who legitimise Saudi military operations against Yemen, including airstrikes and missile attacks across the country, bear responsibility for the alleged violations. It also criticised any attempt to deny Yemen what it described as its legitimate right to respond.

The statement further accused Saudi Arabia of turning the Bab al-Mandab Strait and surrounding areas into a theatre of military operations, warning that continued fighting could threaten regional security and disrupt international trade. The ministry said Riyadh would be responsible for the consequences of such developments.

Calling for an end to the conflict, Yemen’s Foreign Ministry urged the international community to press Saudi Arabia to withdraw from Yemen and halt what it described as hostile actions against the country. It said relations could be restored on the basis of good-neighbourly principles if such actions ended.

Ansarullah Says Yemen Is Prepared for Further Escalation

Separately, Hazam al-Asad, a member of the political bureau of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, told Al Mayadeen that Sanaa had dealt a significant blow to Saudi Arabia and those seeking to control the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Al-Asad alleged that the United States and Saudi Arabia were making extensive efforts to establish control over the strategically important area. He said Yemen was prepared to respond to further escalation by what he described as American and Israeli aggressors, as well as any other forces attacking the country.

He added that Yemen had several options for responding to military attacks. Al-Asad also claimed that many of the facilities targeted by Saudi airstrikes, including airports, bridges and communications infrastructure, were civilian installations.

Reports of Reciprocal Strikes

According to Arab media reports, Yemen’s armed forces launched an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday evening. The reported attack followed Saudi airstrikes that allegedly struck Sanaa International Airport four times earlier that afternoon.

The latest statements and reported attacks underscore continuing tensions between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, particularly over military operations and the strategic significance of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital route for international maritime trade.