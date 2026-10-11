Young girl Martyred in Saudi regime mortar attack on civilian homes in Yemen’s Taiz province

ABNA24 - A young girl was martyred on Saturday after a mortar shell, fired by Saudi-backed military mobilizations, struck civilians’ homes in the village of Al-Arma, located in the Sabr Al-Mawadim district of Taiz Governorate.

According to local reports, the same forces also targeted the Al-Jumla neighborhoods and Al-Qasr Roundabout in the Salah district in Taiz city with a barrage of mortar shells.

Meanwhile, Saudi warplanes launched an airstrike targeting the home of Judge Ali Abdullah Al-Samei, following two previous air raids on the same residence earlier in the day, which resulted in the death of a woman.

Additionally, airstrikes hit the government complex in Sama’ district twice, alongside another raid on the Hawrah road, following an earlier strike on the government complex.



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